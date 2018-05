The Doni Martin Center at Pocahontas Adult Development recently hosted Field Day 2018. As the photo shows all participants were #1. Some of those pictured include Joe Kincaide, Reyno; Morgan Hovis, Success; Caitlyn Campbell, Piggott; Gretchen Seehaver, Reyno and Cody Roma, Corning.

