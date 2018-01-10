Dicamba volativity opens a Pandora’s Box

The State Plant Board met on January 3rd, 2018 to consider potential revisions to previously proposed regulatory changes for the application of products labeled for agricultural use that contain dicamba in Arkansas. The meetings being scheduled are in response to a request by the Administrative Rules and Regulations Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, a Clay County resident and farmer, shared with the Courier the background of how chemical companies operate with state plant boards and the series of events leading to the current situation with dicamba regulations.

