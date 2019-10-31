DG announces Grand Opening

“Our newly-relocated store at 220 N. Missouri Ave. in Corning soft opened last week and will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, November 2 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals, said Angela Petkovic; Public Relations Coordinator for Dollar General Corporation. “The first 100 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General goodie bag with complimentary product samples.” A complimentary lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be provided.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

