Derby set for Saturday

For the 30th year in a row, the William H. Donham Fish Hatchery in Corning will host hundreds of young fishermen for their annual Fishing Derby. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, children will have the opportunity to win prizes by catching specially marked catfish. However, even if prizes are not won, the real prize is spending the day fishing with their families and enjoying the summer weather.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is proudly sponsoring the Derby to celebrate the state’s Free Fishing Weekend, an event that allows anglers around Arkansas to fish without the required license. As always, the derby is free.

