Datto Access expansion dedicated to Kody Riggan

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held a special dedication ceremony at the Datto Access on the Black River near Pocahontas on Tuesday, June 13, honoring, Kody Riggan, a deceased Corning resident.

The Commission recently accepted a donation of oneand- a-half acres bordering the access to increase parking and enable more hunters and anglers to enjoy Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area. The donation came from Harold “Blue” Riggan of Corning.