DARE student rep travels to Hawaii

One Corning High School senior said “Aloha” to b eautiful Hawaii on a recent trip to the tropical paradise.

Hattie Powers, the daughter of Eric and Shannon Powers of Corning, is currently serving as a Youth Advisory Board Member for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program. As a member of the Advisory Board, Powers has had the opportunity to travel

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/