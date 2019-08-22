CSD enrollment up in first week of school

Superintendent Kellee Smith said that at last count on Monday, August 19 enrollment in the Corning School District is up 20 students. This is exciting news for the district which in recent years has had a declining enrollment. “We have one of the largest kindergarten classes since I’ve been here,” said Smith. “I think we are at 84 now.” She went on to say that after Labor Day the count will settle down and they can determine a definite enrollment number. Smith shared, “I was talking to some of the other area superintendents and they are down. I got to say for the first time long time, “Hey, we’re up!”

