Cpt. W. Terry Robinson: Gone but not forgotten

Captain Winston Terry Robinson hailed from Rector when he began his tour in Vietnam on October 21, 1966. He was a Field Artillery Unit Commander. He was a pilot in the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 20th Ara, Battery C.

According to his memorial on TogetherWeServed. com, Robinson was a distinguished military graduate from Arkansas State University with a B.S. degree in accounting and a Second Lieutenant’s commission in the U.S. Army. After extensive training, he qualified to fly the “Huey” helicopter and deployed to Vietnam in October 1966. Through illustrious service, he quickly rose in rank. On September 6, 1967, Captain Robinson was killed in Vietnam (six weeks before his tour of duty would have ended) when his aircraft was caught in hostile ground fire.

