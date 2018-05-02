County Election Coordinator holds Public Testing and L & A testing of county voting machines

Thursday, April 26 at noon, County Election Coordinator Karen Cagle held a Public Testing and Logic and Accuracy Testing of voting machines at the Corning Election Warehouse at 435 SW Second Street in Corning. Cagle states, “The public testing is so anyone can come and see how the machines work, see that they do work, and ask any questions.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/