Council limits mayor’s spending in special meeting

A special council meeting was called by Corning councilmen for Monday, August 27 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting was to pass an ordinance restricting the mayor’s spending to $5,000 in order to control the budget. The actual business of the meeting took about three minutes, the questions and discussions after official business of the amended ordinance lasted over an hour.

The meeting consisted of back and forth conversations and had a different dynamic than recent meetings with Councilmen Vannoy and Masterson remaining largely quiet during many of the discussions while the generally restrained and introspective Godwin took the lead.

