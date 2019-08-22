Council handles light agenda during August meeting

The city council made quick business of the agenda on Monday, August 12 during their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. During the discussion about Purchase Orders and/ or bills payable, Councilman Terry Masterson questioned a $9,000 bill from AgraTurf. City Clerk J’Anna Couch replied it was for chemicals to treat mosquitoes.

