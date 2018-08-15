Council discusses money leak in water dept

The August City Council meeting began as any usual meeting with a review of the monthly budget. Before the night was over, the city was without a clerk, approved a zoning plan and was looking for a leak in water department spending. Councilman Ray Vannoy came to the meeting determined to get a handle on city spending. After a couple questions from councilmen about the expense report, Terry Masterson said, “I missed one last month that I probably should have brought up, but didn’t; C and S Printing. Masterson was referring to a June budget item in the Water Department for $990.09. In the council meeting packet for the Press, it’s listed as only Miscellaneous. In July expenses, there’s another payment of $349.37. Water Superintendent Tracy Robinson explained that the money was spent for caps. Masterson asked, “Caps, you put on your head?” Edwards replied, “Yes. How much was it?” Masterson replied, “$990. Can anybody explain that?”

