Council amends 2017 budget in May meeting

The Corning City Council met on Monday, May 14 with councilmen Masterson, Vannoy, Godwin and McKinney present, as well as City Clerk Fran Edwards, Mayor Rob Young, City Attorney, Alex Bigger. City employee, Ann Reed manned the video camera. Absent was Police Chief Jimmy Leach. After the pledge and prayer led by Ray Vannoy, the council set about the business of approving the minutes from the previous meeting. The councilmen approved the minutes as well as the Income and Expense Reports.

Mayor Young introduced the Old Business, the first piece being Resolution 2018- 06- CodeRED. Attorney Bigger read the resolution that authorized a subscription agreement for the CodeRED Emergency Notification System between the City of Corning and OnSolve, LLC.

