Corning youth clean up after littering of Wynn Park

Spencer Blanchard (left), Cannon Cummings (middle) and Luke Blanchard (right) cleaned up Wynn Park last Sunday after trash was strewn in the park on Saturday night. The Blanchard brothers are the sons of Duane and Gala Blanchard. Cannon Cummings is the son of Mark and Ashley Cummings

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/