Corning welcomes new business

The owners of Back in Time Flea Market and Collectibles, Eric and Jessica Rowland received a warm welcome during their grand opening at their new location; 1201 West Main Street in Corning on Saturday, August 10.

For 28 years, Eric Rowland has met and taken pictures with many athletes and entertainers. The store features various collectibles and offers a wide assortment of authentic sports memorabilia and autographed sports merchandise. There are multiple vendors selling collectibles and memorabilia as well. All the autographs in the store come from inperson signings, reputable dealers, or have been authenticated by an iron clad third party.

Back in Time Flea Market and Collectibles stand behind their autographs 100 percent.

