Corning Water Works given Administrative Order by ADH

Last week the City of Corning published a public notice in the Courier on page 12 concerning a water sample violation during the period of October 2017 - December 2017. The Arkansas Department of Health requires the city to share the information with its customers. The city shared information about the radium violation during that period. 5 picocuries is the standard set by the EPA under the National Primary Drinking regulations for radium. Each quarter the sample is an average of all the samples collected during the previous 12 months. Corning Water Works’ average was 6.5 compared to the limit of 5.

The public notice the city had published last week stated that “As of, April 2018 test indicated that Corning Water Works was back in compliance.”

