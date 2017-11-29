Corning vying for “RANGER Country USA” title

Work as a police officer is never predictable as Corning Police Sergeant Chris King can attest. One day he might be attending K-9 training, the next day he might be assisting in a drug bust or talking to elementary children about the dangers of drugs and one day, Mayor Rob Young might ask you to talk to a producer and director from Polaris RANGER. Three weeks ago King met with the producer and director thinking he would be interviewed to give a little background about Corning and her residents. It wasn’t just an interview as he soon found out.