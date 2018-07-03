Corning takes first step toward progress in meeting with AEDC

in moving toward improving the town’s economy last Thursday evening, June 29 at the M. B. Ainley Community Center when residents concerned with the future of Corning turned out. Approximately 50 or so people came to listen to Cody Slater from the Arkansas Economic Development Council to learn what the AEDC could do to help Corning and what Corning has to do to help herself. State Representative Joe Jett opened the public meeting introducing Slater. Jett told the crowd it would take good leadership to bring industry and build the economy in Corning. Slater began by saying that the entire reason the AEDC exists is to create jobs, to create higher paying jobs, and to create a better economy in Arkansas. The AEDC fosters community development and economic development. “Community Development is a process of community change and improvement. Success in community development leads to more success in economic development,” he explained.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/