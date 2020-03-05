Corning receives AR State Aid Street Grant

The City of Corning received good news recently when it was notified by the Arkansas State Aid Street Committee that it was one of 72 cities to receive a grant in the amount of $300,000. The funding for the project will overlay the following streets: East 1st Street, Laurel Street, Walnut Street, Second Street, Crawford Street, 3rd Street, and Pine Street. The grant will also overlay and surface Arnold Road and Creason Road. The city was informed that State Law requires that the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) oversees the construction contract, procurement and construction management.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/