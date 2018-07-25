Corning readers rock summer reading program

The Corning Library just concluded their 2018 Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program. Children participating in the program were asked to read books and complete a reading log for the month of June. The library had a great turn out for their reading logs this year with 20 logs turned in. Pre-school age children were in a mommy read group with a goal of 24 books. Primary school children were required to read 24 books and

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/