Corning PD collects money for D.A.R.E. Program

The Corning Police Department contributed their time on Saturday collecting money for the D.A.R.E. Program from motorists driving through the 62/67 intersection. The program provides young people with the skills needed to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence. Sergeant Chris King, D.A.R.E. officer stated this year the department collected $670.15.

All proceeds will go toward the D.A.R.E. and Student Resource Officer programs in the Corning School District.

