Corning educator selected KAIT Teacher of the Month

Thursday, April 12 was a regular school day for Laurie Mock, a teacher at Park Elementary. School staff had told her that the school would be having special visitors, but nobody knew who was going to be coming. Mock recalls the moment she found out who the special visitors were, “I was in my classroom finishing up some paperwork when this huge group of people came barging into my classroom; one of them carrying a TV camera. As they came in they announced I had been selected to be April’s Teacher of the month.