Corning designated Purple Heart City

Everett Evans, Commander of the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Military Order of the Purple Heart came to the Corning City Council meeting on July 9, 2018 to present a proclamation and a plague to the city designating it as a Purple Heart City.

Evans said that he was presenting the honor because of Corning’s dedication in honoring American combat wounded veterans.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/