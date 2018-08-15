Corning Comprehensive Zoning Plan revealed

James P. Walden, an Urban Planner in Little Rock with the Garver firm spoke to Corning residents on Thursday, August 9 at the M.B. Ainley Community to discuss a Comprehensive Zoning Plan for Corning . Walden began working with the city’s Zoning and Planning Committee last fall and in September presented a Corning Comprehensive Plan.

This hearing was open to the public for feedback on the plan. Walden laid out the plan saying that it zoned land and basically decided where types of where family homes, commercial properties, etc. would be allowed in the future.

