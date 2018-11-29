Corning Care prepares for “Shop with a Hero”

Corning Cares is preparing for its 4th Annual “Shop with a Hero” event slated for December 8, 2018. In the past three years, Corning Cares has raised over $35,000 and provided for over 100 children each year for Christmas with the generous support of the community.

This year the day will begin at the M.B. Ainley, Jr. Community Center at 8 a.m. with McDonalds and Sonic providing breakfast and members of the Corning Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, the Corning Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Game and Fish, AMMC Ambulance, Air Evac, Survival Flight, Veterans of Foreign Wars Rapert-Poynor Post #8347 and volunteers from our community donating their time.

Due to the support of the following local businesses: Dollar General, Harold Implement, Shabby Chic Boutique, and Three Little Monkeys and the support and participation of the Corning community and donations; Corning Cares will be able to shop and stay in Corning to continue their “Shop with a Hero” program.

