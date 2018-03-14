Corning boil order is lifted

Thursday, March 8 at approximately 3 p.m. a contractor with a phone and Internet service provider compromised Corning’s water system causing a boil order to be issued for the city. The contractor bore a hole in a water line on Fourth Street at the corner of Magnolia Street; flooding the area for a time. The breach allowed debris to enter into the Corning water system and Water Superintendent Tracy Robinson made the boil order call in order to protect citizens from contaminated water. Corning had recently purchased water from the Clay County water system while a new pump is being installed for the Corning system by B & B Well Drilling. The puncture into the water line on Fourth Street by the contractor created a loss of approximately 109,000 gallons of the purchased water according to Robinson.

