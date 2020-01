Kyson Drew McMasters arrived on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9:37 p.m. at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. Kyson is the son of Randy and Whitney McMasters. The First Baby weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. and was 21 inches long. Whitney reports that she and Kyson are now home and doing well.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/