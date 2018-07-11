Community spirit and top performance earns CNG #11 NASCAR Showcar visit

Corning residents and visitors in town for the Fourth of July holiday were treated to a visit from the FedEx #11 Toyota Camry Showcar (Chassis 162) driven by NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing. Ron Broussard, who travels with the showcar said, “This is a retired race car that Denny Hamlin drove back in 2007 -2008.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/