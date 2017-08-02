Community health centers and ACA impact lives

The underinsured, patients with no insurance and healthcare workers in six northeast Arkansas community healthcare clinics breathed a sigh of relief last Friday, when the Senate voted to reject a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. Brigitte McDonald, CEO of 1st Choice Healthcare said, “If they decide to repeal it’s ok, but they must replace. We have too many people in our area who are uninsured and need assistance.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/