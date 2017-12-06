Community comes together for Christmas Angels Project

A brainstorm by Jeremy Edington collected $447 for the Christmas Angel Program to help local children have a Merry Christmas. The idea came from a visit to the Corning 10Box Cost-Plus store. Edington explained, “I started working at Wallace and Owens when I was in high school carrying out groceries. People sometimes gave us tips. When we were shopping at 10Box and I had to bag our groceries I told my wife that someone could do a fundraiser bagging groceries for people there. We had picked a child from the Christmas Angel Program and I thought it would be a good idea to use the program for the fundraiser.” Edington posted his idea on Facebook to see if anyone else might be interested, talked to the manager at 10Box, and then, as Jeremy said, “It just went from there.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/