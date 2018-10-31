Colbert named ‘Officer of the Year’

Chief Deputy Tom Colbert of the Clay County Sheriff Department has been named Clay County Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Colbert was honored to have been selected for the award saying, “All officers do the same thing. I mean, I’m humbled by this. Officers do their job for their community, and the people.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/