Clay County looks to the heavens

For a moment in time, young and old lifted their eyes to the skies on Monday, August 21st as the first solar eclipse in 99 years to cross the United States, put on a scientific and beautiful show. Above and Upper Left: Crowds gathered at the Corning Welcome Center to view the solar eclipse. The center served lemonade, watermelon, Moon Pies, Milky Way bars and Star Crunch cakes. Welcome Center Manager Barbara Harmon said, “We wanted to offer something fun to get the community, as well as our tourists, involved in this memorable event. We were thrilled that so many area officials and guests were able to join us.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/