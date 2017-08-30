Clay County Farm Family Honored

Monday night the Clay County Farm Bureau presented a plaque to the Clay County Farm Family of the Year for 2017. Clay County Extension Agent, Stewart Runsick presented the honor and began, “The Farm Family of the Year program was established in 1947. For 70 years the program has honored farm families across the state. The Clay County Farm Family committee is proud to honor this year’s winner and recognize them for their achievements in agriculture and their contributions to their community.”

The 2017 Clay County Farm Family is Darrell and Ellen Dalton of Piggott. The Dalton’s have been farming most of their lives as they both grew up on family farms in Clay County. They have 40 acres near Chalk Bluff that is a century farm, or has been in the family continuously for over 100 years.

