Clay County Arts play Tuesday

Clay County Arts Council announces that on Tuesday, April 25, “It’s time for morning tea at 9 a.m. and afternoon tea at 12:30 – all shared with Alice in her Wonderland!” The original musical comedy with a meaningful lesson and a moral to share with children and adults brings Jerry Bickel and Holli Rubin back to the Rector Community Center for morning and afternoon productions of their version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

It’s also time for Alice and the audience to meet a handsomely dressed White Rabbit that is always running late. In an imaginary garden, Alice follows the white rabbit down his rabbit hole and meets talking caterpillars, the Mad Hatter, and the March Hare, all enjoying a very confusing tea party. A Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts round out the characters in this fantasy, a classic in children’s literature. Very often, adults find a message within a wellcrafted children’s Wonderland.

