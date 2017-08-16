Clay Co. farmers voice concerns during Turnrow Tour

Corn stalks rustled in the breeze beneath an azure sky behind Governor Asa Hutchinson, as he stood in a farm shop belonging to Turner Farms last Wednesday morning. The Turner farming operation is owned by Jerry and Linda Turner; Keith and wife, Rhonda Turner; and Steve and Melanie Haywood. It’s located on Big T road in Success in Clay county. Area farmers congregated in the shop building to express concerns to the governor on the first day of his Turnrow Tour.

Hutchinson made seven appearances over a 2-day period last week, in what he termed, listening sessions. “Agriculture is critical to our state. It’s the #1 industry. Whether it is row crop farming or feed cattle, poultry, timber in the south, all that adds together as our #1 industry. The focus of this trip is really row crop farming, which is critical in northeast Arkansas and the delta,” Hutchinson said, opening the session. He went on to disclose that his focus as governor has been marketing Arkansas agriculture and opening up markets.

