Clay Co. Courthouses receive grants

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP), recently announced the 2020 County Courthouse Grant recipients at an awards presentation on Tuesday, June 25, at the Department of Arkansas Heritage headquarters in Little Rock. Among the 25 recipients were the western and eastern Clay County Courthouses in Corning and Piggott. The grants awarded to each courthouse was $6,145.

