City kicks off zoning plan

During the Zoning meeting on Thursday, September 14, James P. Walden, an Urban Planner with Garver, discussed creating a Corning Comprehensive Plan with City Council members and citizens, Paige Catt, Danny Moore and Drew Calhoun. Walden shared the purpose and importance of creating a city plan and looking at studies to look to the future. The agenda included creating zoning in town, current and future ideas for housing, transportation and recreation. A great deal of time was spent on planning housing zones in the future, such as; manufactured housing, single family, single family duplex/triplex and apartments.

