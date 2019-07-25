City holds second hearing on sewer and loan project

Thursday, July 18 was the second of three town hall meetings to discuss the $1,045,000 loan to upgrade the Corning sewer system. Ten people turned out to discuss the issue. During the meeting Mayor Ahrent addressed the situation by telling those in attendance that the city has a project they would like to attempt to do and with this loan, it should allow them to complete it.

