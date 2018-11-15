City of Datto honors retiring city clerk

City Clerk Billie McCann has seen a lot of changes in Datto in her 27 years of service to the town. “I’ve enjoyed it. I love the bookkeeping and being with these people,” she said. The mayor and city council feel the same way about her. On Wednesday, November 7, McCann thought she was going to dinner with her daughter, Mary Blissenbach at the Parkview Restaurant in Corning. When they arrived she was surprised by a party held in her honor. “I’ve loved working with them and this guy, here,” she said, pointing to Mayor Jeremy Edington; is something else. He is really a good mayor.” During the retirement party, along with cake and flowers, Mayor Edington presented McCann with a proclamation signed by State Representative Joe Jett in recognition of her 27 years of service to the city of Datto.

