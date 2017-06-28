City Council meets and Special meeting is called

The Corning City Council meeting was called to order Monday by Mayor Rob Young. Ray Vannoy offered prayer. The meeting began with the reading of the previous minutes. This led to a debate over whether to keep the city’s Code RED extension emergency response system or to abolish it.

The Council agreed that the service was costing the city to much money for what little that it was being used for. However, Councilman Randall Godwin was opposed to this view. He argued that this extension wasn’t being used to its full potential and that it was a great service to Corning’s elderly citizens.

Councilman Ray Vannoy motioned to find a similar program that would cost the city less. This was settled with a motion by Terry Masterson to do away with the current system until a new affordable option was found.

