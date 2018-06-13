The June Corning City Council meeting was called to order on June 11, at 6 p.m. by Mayor Rob Young with all four councilmen in attendance and an audience of about 20 citizens. After dispersing of the usual parts of the agenda, the meeting got down to Old Business of the Ada Street property, a dilapidated property. Attorney Bigger stated that they were finally able to serve the owner and the circumstances to the house hadn’t changed. The owner has 30 days to respond and if he doesn’t respond, the City Council discusses budget, grants and drainage The area near Black River where Sharon Childress was found by searchers using the police department’s Polaris Ranger. ambulance service and deemed to be physically fine, but was taken to First Choice Healthcare later when she felt ill. Mayor Young said later that she was fine when asked about her condition. Thanks to the efforts of all the members of the search party, the Childress story has a happy ending and our community proved once again that it comes together to help when others are in need. city will solicit bids for deconstruction of the house. Bigger read Resolution 2018 - 7 Nuisance (Ada Street). Councilman Vannoy voted the panel adopt the resolution and McKinney seconded the motion.

