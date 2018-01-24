City Council convenes in special meeting to discuss auger pump trial for drainage project

The Corning City Council met Thursday morning in a Special Council Meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss the results of the auger pump trial in an attempt to alleviate the drainage problem in the Crafton Addition. Mayor Young began the meeting by saying that after what he had heard about the auger pump trial, he was really impressed. He asked councilmen to talk about the project.

Councilmen Vannoy spoke up and said, “Basically I need to get paid for it before the next meeting and we need to talk about, it’s running so restricted right now, it ain’t going to pump right. And uh, we need to put a bigger line off it.” Vannoy said that engineer, Ben DeClerk said they could pump as much water north as they could. “After talking to Tracy and David, we’d like to take the 10 out and put a 15 inch line in its place, but keep the pump hooked in to the back of the line to handle the little rains; electric pump, and then the only time this one would be used is when we have a bad moment.” Councilman Godwin asked if the pump would pump the water back north and eliminate pumping across the cemetery and worry about flooding the east side of town.

