City to accept USDA loan for sewer improvements

Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. the city council held the third public hearing concerning the proposed sewer project and an increase in sewer rates. The consensus among audience members and the panel was that the city sewer issues needed to be fixed.

The wastewater system improvements are:

Replacement of the Bryan Street lift station with a new wet-well and new submersible pumps and the construction of security fencing.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/