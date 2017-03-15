CHS sophomore top camp performer

Carson Rainwater, 16, a sophomore on the Corning High School football team, took top honors at the Alex Collins Football Camp. Collins, a former Arkansas Razorback and current running back for NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, hosted the camp Sunday March 5, in Little Rock.

Carson received an autographed football and was singled out by Collins and the coaching staff as the top performer in his age group. He was recognized for his outstanding abilities, sportsmanship, leadership qualities and strong work ethic. He was chosen out of more than 150 participants.