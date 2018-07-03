CHS SkillsUSA represents AR at National Leadership Conference.

The Corning High School SkillsUSA team represented Arkansas at the 2018 National Leadership and Skills Conference June 22-30, 2018 in Louisville, Ky. to compete in Chapter Business Procedure (CBP) and to represent the Arkansas State Officers. Bob Smith led his CBP team to its 9th state championship in April, which earned them the chance to compete on the national level. This is the 9th time in 10 years that Bob has had a team compete at Nationals. Smith has entered the competition every year since 2009, except 2010. His first team

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/