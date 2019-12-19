CHS Jr. & Sr. High Choirs present Christmas Concert featuring classics

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Jr. and Sr. High Choirs presented a Christmas Concert led by Choir Director, Janet Neff at the Corning High School auditorium at 2 p.m. The song selections were: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed by the Jr. and Sr. High Choirs, “A Holly Jolly Celebration” sang by the Jr. High Choir, “Believe” (from the Polar Express) presented by the 8th grade and Sr. High Choirs, and the Sr. High Choir closed the program with “Frosty the Snowman”, “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer” and “Let it Snow”.

