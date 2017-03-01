CHS grad Entrepreneur of the Year

A Corning High School graduate is having much success as the co-editor of VUE magazine and had even won a prestigious award for her work.

Carolyn Stacy Raney, a 1988 graduate of CHS, is the daughter of Larry and Nesha Stacy, formerly of Corning. In 2000, Raney moved away from Corning and established a home in Paducah, Kentucky.

Raney was an ad director for the Paducah Sun newspaper until she and her colleague, Maggie Harmon, had the idea to leave their jobs at the Sun and start their own magazine. In January of 2014, the pair debuted VUE magazine.

