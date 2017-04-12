CHS constructs new weightlifting facility

Student athletes at Corning High School will now have access to a new, updated training facility to better prepare them for sporting events.

Corning School District Superintendent Kellee Smith noted that the training facility had been high on the school board’s agenda for quite some time, and when the construction of the building came to a vote, the board passed the motion unanimously.

“It has been a priority because we have outgrown our current weight lifting area in the gym as well as the field house,” Smith said.

