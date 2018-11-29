Christmas spirit alive in Christmas in the Park

Corning’s Christmas in the Park came off without a hitch on Saturday, November 24. Glen Boyd, Christmas in the Park organizer reported that approximately 150 children came to visit with Santa during the annual Christmas in the Park event at Wynn Park in Corning. Entertainment and a the lighting of the park capped off the evening for a record crowd for the event. Boyd reported that concession sands netted over $600 in proceeds.

Entertainment included Regina Grubb, Marlena Beeman, Rachel McDowell, Ethan McKinney and Dylan Hewett, Hayleigh Guthrie, Cassidy Pritchard, Larry Dobbins, Tracy Jackson, and Doug Dobbins.

The park will be displaying Christmas lights through the holiday season for visitors and residents to enjoy.

