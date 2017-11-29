Christmas in the Park draws large crowd to park lighting

Christmas was in the air in Wynn Park last Saturday night, November 25. The mood for the evening was festive and light-hearted as people came together to see the lights and entertainment. The annual Christmas in the Park began at 5 p.m. with local entertainment from Tracy Jackson, Doug Dobbins, Larry Dobbins, Andrea Dobbins, Regina Grubb, Judy Ladd, children from Corning First General Baptist Church, Emily Plemons, Ginger and Nicolette Hewett, Rachel McDowell and the Corning High School Choir.